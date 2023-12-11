ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UT Permian Basin announced Monday afternoon it had agreed to terms with first-year head football coach Kris McCullough on a record-breaking contract extension. McCullough’s new deal runs through 2026, with incentives through 2029.

This comes on the heels of a historic season for UTPB football in which the Falcons went 10-2, winning the Lone Star Conference and making an NCAA playoff appearance, all three of which were firsts for the program.

McCullough’s base salary was increased by $35,000 per year in 2024 and 2025. The deal also came with a number of incentives, both monetary and in the form of additional extensions. The base extension ends in 2026, but McCullough has incentives for one-year extensions until 2029 if the team wins seven or more games.

Here are the terms of McCullough’s new deal:

Base Salary:

2024: $160,000 2025: $165,000 2026: $170,000 Extension years (see incentive #2 below) include a base salary of $5,000 per year, ending in $185,000 by 2029.

Incentives:

$5,000 base salary increase any year the football team wins eight or more games. Extension of the contract by one year for any season the football team wins seven or more games. $7,500 if paid attendance at home games is an average of 5,000 people or more. $5,000 bonus for a Lone Star Conference championship. $5,000 bonus for being named Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year. $7,500 bonus for being named National Coach of the Year. $2,500 for an NCAA playoff appearance. $2,000 bonus for each NCAA playoff win. $15,000 bonus for an NCAA championship. $2,500 bonus if the football team earns an annual, cumulative GPA of 2.6 or higher. $5,000 bonus if the football team earns an annual, cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

This is a blockbuster deal for UTPB, which typically signs its coaches to one or two-year contracts. If McCullough were to earn incentives to keep him at UTPB until 2029, his total salary over those six years would be $1,035,000, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Lone Star Conference.

“Great day for us as a program knowing the leadership and the commitment that [UTPB] has and the community has to not just me and my family, but our staff and our program moving forward,” McCullough said. “The direction of this university is a huge reason why I committed to staying here a long time.”

UTPB hired McCullough in January of 2023 to be only its second head coach in program history. McCullough found success quickly at UTPB, leading the Falcons to heights they hadn’t seen in the program’s seven-year history.

The Falcons opened the season with two statement wins in the first three weeks, a 96-0 win over Texas College and an 86-7 win over Southwest Baptist, which garnered national attention for UTPB quickly.

After losing to Western Colorado in week two, the Falcons did not lose again in the regular season, going on a historic 9-0 run to end the year Lone Star Conference champions for the first time ever.

During that run, the Falcons had several historic marks. The team recorded its first-ever win against a ranked opponent in week five against Texas A&M Kingsville. Two weeks later, UTPB itself earned its first-ever national ranking. In week eight, UTPB defeated reigning conference champions Angelo State for the first time in program history.

McCullough led the Falcons to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, where their season came to a devastating end against Bemidji State. UTPB finished its season ranked No. 12 in the AFCA coach’s poll (that poll is not yet final, as the NCAA DII tournament is still ongoing).

Understandably, McCullough said he did receive calls for other jobs, but he wanted to help finish what he started in Odessa.

“Kris is a highly sought-after coach, and we are grateful that we have him locked in as a Falcon for several more years. Kris is dedicated to our football program and his players, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him,” Todd Dooley, UTPB Athletic Director, said.