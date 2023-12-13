ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System has announced that $4,050 has been donated to the Children’s Miracle Network at MCH by McCoy’s Building Supply.

“We’re beyond thankful from this generous gift from McCoy’s this Holiday season,” said Samantha Serrano, Program Manager, Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS. “This money will go directly to help families in need in our NICU and Pediatric units. We’re so proud to be a part of a community who values children and their healthcare.”

The hospital says the funds will be used for purchasing equipment, books for its library, baby clothes, and meal vouchers for families in the NICU and Pediatric Units at MCH.

This funding is part of McCoy’s community involvement initiative.