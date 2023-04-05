MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Newly hired Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland is a journeyman of college basketball in the Lone Star state, and his origins as a coach begin in the Tall City.

McCasland began his career in college hoops at Texas Tech, serving as the Director of Operations for Red Raider men’s basketball from 1999-2001. But his success story began in 2004 when he was named the head coach for Midland College basketball.

In his six seasons with the Chaparrals, McCasland restored a championship culture in Midland, taking his teams to two NJCAA championship games, and winning the coveted national title in 2007.

“When we won it, you just pinch yourself. You’re just thinking, man, we couldn’t do any better than this,” Forrest Allen, Midland College Athletic Director, said.

“As a coach, as a young coach, we did win it with our defense, and that fueled our offense and that’s what allowed us to separate. It was like a reminder of how tough and physical you have to be to win and that’s what our teams will always have as a key component,” McCasland said.

McCasland earned the head coaching job at Midland College when he was just 27 years old. His 2007 national championship team produced six NCAA Division I players, and he had a career record of 143-32 with the Chaparrals. But McCasland was equally as successful in winning out in the Midland community as he was on the basketball court.

“Grant is still beloved here in Midland,” Allen said. “It was an exciting brand of basketball. We had good kids that people loved and just put their arms around. The college got behind them.”

After finishing his stint in Midland as the national runner-up, McCasland ascended to Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, leading the Mustangs to back-to-back NCAA DII tournament appearances.

From there, he broke into Division I, serving as an assistant at Baylor for five years under Scott Drew. McCasland also coached alongside 2022-23 Naismith Coach of the Year Jerome Tang, who led Kansas State to the Elite Eight in his debut season.

His experience at Baylor under Drew earned him his first DI head coaching job at Arkansas State for one season, followed by a historic run at his most recent home, North Texas.

McCasland spent six years in Denton, leading the Mean Green to three straight Conference USA titles, their first NCAA tournament win, most single-season wins and conference wins in program history and an NIT championship.

McCasland was a standout from the beginning of Texas Tech’s coaching search and he will now continue his illustrious career in the same place he started it back in 1999.

“It’s a full-circle opportunity for him. His wife was a college soccer player at Tech, he spent time in Lubbock, so in some ways, it’s as it should be. It’s almost fairy-tale-like,” Allen said.

But it was former Athletic Director Ron Jones at Midland College who gave McCasland his first opportunity to run a team in 2004 and Midland is where he first found his success as a coach.

“We have the standard that we’re going to win a national championship,” McCasland said in his introductory press conference. “And that was a credit to those days at Midland.”

Midland College offers its coaches one-year contracts that have to be re-upped every year. After Allen took over as Athletic Director, re-signing McCasland every year was a no-brainer to him and he expects McCasland to continue to do great things in Lubbock.

“I don’t think they could’ve gotten a better candidate. He’s a great fit there. The people of the community are going to love him just like they loved him here. I think they’re going to do big things there,” Allen said. “I just think he’s a perfect fit for what they’re doing in Lubbock.”