McCamey man dead following crash near Rankin

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Michael L. Zuniga, 36, of McCamey died following a deadly crash in Upton County. 

Around 8:35 a.m. July 8, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on US Highway 67, seven miles west of Rankin. 

Investigators say Zuniga was driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Highway 67 when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit an “International” truck head on.

The driver of the other vehicle, and a passenger were taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries. 

