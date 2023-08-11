MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – McCamey ISD has partnered with the Upton County Sheriff’s Office with the goal of facilitating a safe learning environment and building meaningful relationships between UCSO and the community.

According to a release from McCamey ISD, an off-duty UCSO Deputy will be serving as a School Resource Officer every day of the school year.

For the program to be successful, however, McCamey ISD says your participation is meaningful as it helps ensure the school remains safe and all students can continue to receive a positive learning experience. McCamey ISD is urging the community to report any suspicious activity to school officials or SRO.

The release says McCamey ISD will continue to communicate important updates as the program evolves, but anyone with questions should contact the McCamey ISD Administration Office.