MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call.

According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance on SCR 1210. Dispatch told deputies it had an open line with a man and woman who could be heard arguing and that the woman said she was pregnant.

At the scene, deputies found the victim and a man, later identified as Donnell, who said they’d been arguing, and that the argument had turned into a physical assault. The victim said Donnell threw a McDonald’s Frappuccino at her as she stood near the driver’s side of Donnell’s vehicle. She said Donnell then began threatening her and as she tried to back away, Donnell pushed her to the ground.

After the victim fell, she said Donnell threw another Frappuccino in her face, then got on top of her and began choking her. She said Donnell then covered her mouth to try and keep her from screaming.

The woman said during the attack she pulled out her phone and called 911, but Donnell grabbed her phone and hung up.

She said after Donnell grabbed her phone, she broke free and tried to get to the vehicle so she could leave, but Donnell grabbed her by the throat and began choking her again. Donnell reportedly released his victim when he saw deputies arrive.

Donnell was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.