MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland College, in partnership with the City of Midland, Midland County, the Abell Hanger Foundation, Midland ISD, and Greenwood ISD unveiled its firefighter training facility Wednesday. College leaders said the facility is needed to help combat a nationwide first responder shortage.

“It is crucial that as the Permian Basin continues to grow, we educate and train individuals for careers in fire protection,” Dr. Damon Kennedy, MC vice president of Instructional Services, said.

Mark Palmer, executive director of Abell-Hanger Foundation said, “It is imperative we train the next generation of firefighters. There is no better way to do that than by training them right in our backyard where they have grown up and plan to dedicate their careers.”

The new facility and training program stands out from other programs across the country by allowing high school students to begin training in the field. Students are trained and ready to seek employment by the time they graduate.

“Our dual credit programs can be life changing for some students,” Mickala Murdock, MISD’s director of Career and Technical Education explained. “The firefighter program is one of many pathways that open doors for students after graduation.”

The dual credit Fire Protection program is open to 47 students annually. It is already underway with 11 dual credit students who have been training since August—7 from MISD and 4 from GISD. In addition, 9 students from MC’s traditional Fire Science Technology program are utilizing the facilities at Harris Field, as well as 24 MC paramedic students.

MC is providing students with hands-on skills training at Harris Field, which is operated by the City of Midland. MC also oversees student completion of state certification and licensure exams and provides access to student and academic support services, modular classrooms at Harris Field and training equipment. In the dual credit program, the school districts recruit students, award secondary level course credit and provide academic support services. The City of Midland Fire Department provides access to Harris Field training facilities and instructors to support the hands-on components of the training programs.

“The job market for firefighters is different than traditional job seekers,” Charles Blumenauer, Midland Fire Chief said. “If a student knows in high school where they want to apply to be a firefighter, they should find schools that support that area and those departments’ requirements. This program is unique because the City of Midland Fire Department supports the hands-on learning portion and students can fit into employment after the program. I’m a proud MC graduate, and I am really excited about what this program means for our community.”