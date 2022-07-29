MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Earlier this week the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges reached out to MC’s math research team with exciting news, selecting the group as a regional finalist in the organization’s Student Research League.

Midland College’s math research team was one of many teams throughout the U.S. that had 18 days to research and prepare a report analyzing the costs and benefits of using electric vehicles.

AMATYC announced the 2022 challenge nationally.

According to a recent news release, the research on costs and benefits of using electric vehicles includes the direct costs to users and to the economy as well as costs to the environment.

This project included a cost-benefit analysis on whether changing to an electric vehicle for a specific usage is worth it in the long run.



From left to right, Jael Ornelas, A. J. Montanez, Jamie Kneisley and Parker Tew

MC Associate Professor of Mathematics Jamie Kneisley mentored the three-person student team including members, Arnoldo Montanez, Jael Ornelas, and Parker Tew.

Kneisley shared in the news release how the students decided to tackle the project as a team.

“The students chose to base their model around the personal use of electric vehicles,” Kneisley explained.

Kneisley went on to say,

“After researching the costs of milling/forging lithium batteries, manufacturing and transportation of materials as well as environmental and economic impacts, they concluded that the focus for our society should not be on requiring government step-ins and huge alternative incentives, but rather let technological advances in the electric vehicle industry guide consumer interests.”

“They also concluded that as technology advances in hybrid systems, it will allow for more electrical usage and less gasoline consumption, thereby giving more mileage range, faster charging and cheaper consumer options.”

The 3-person team shared in a statement,

“This means we should focus on more efficient technology that increases battery life and improves range technology rather than destroying the industry of the combustible engine and targeting the fossil fuel economy. With fewer trade-offs, vehicles like hybrids are more and more viable for everyday consumers.”