MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland College held pinning ceremonies for students completing course requirements for various healthcare professions throughout the month of May.

This included 26 students graduating with Associate of Applied Science degrees in Nursing, 7 students graduating with Associate of Applied Science degrees in Respiratory Care, 75 Midland ISD and Greenwood ISD high school students enrolled in dual credit programs in Patient Care Technician, Certified Nurse Aid, Phlebotomy, Emergency Medical Technician, and Pharmacy Technician, as well as 7 MC Adult Basic Education students (GED) completing the College’s Pharmacy Technician training.

“Congratulations to all our students who successfully completed these healthcare licensure and certification programs,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “This represents 115 people who are now prepared for jobs in our community’s hospitals, pharmacies, physician offices and long-term care facilities. Midland College takes pride in the fact that we serve as a vital pipeline that feeds much-needed talent into our healthcare system.”

Photo 1: May 2023 Midland College associate degree Nursing graduates. These students are now eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nursing (RN).

Photo 2: May 2023 Midland College Respiratory Care graduates. Standing, left to right, Veronica Castanon, Peter Gonzalez, Marcus Wright, David Driver and Irene Sosa. Seated, left to right, Haley Wood and Courtney Martin

Photo 3: Dual Credit Patient Care Technician graduates. Pictured from left to right, Madilyn Gehling, Kaleigh LaForge, Gracie O’Brien

Photo 4: Dual Credit Patient Care Technician graduates. Pictured from left to right, Daniela Avelino, Valeria Baltierra, America Aguirre

Photo 5: Adult Basic Education (GED) graduates who successfully completed the Pharmacy Technician program. Pictured from left to right, Fortune Okorho; Stephanie Carrasco; Irene Mijares; Lauren Starr, Midland College Adult Basic Education Career Navigator; Stacey Gilbert; Hillary Heineman; Baylie Lenno; and Liliana De Leon