MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland College said a “major” gas leak was detected on the north side of the campus Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:45 p.m. the dormitories, as well the Fox Science Building and the Todd Aaron Medical Science Building are closed. Students have been asked to report to the Scharbauer Student Center.

The cause of the leak is unknown at this time, we are working to gather more information.