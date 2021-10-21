MC cosmetology students offering pink hair extensions for breast cancer awareness

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Across the Basin, organizations are stepping up to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month. Now Midland College cosmetology students are showcasing their talents to be part of the cure by offering five-dollar pink hair extensions through the month of October.

The proceeds from this event will be donated to Pink the Basin and Gifts of Hope, two area non-profit organizations that help those battling cancer. So far, students have raised more than $675.

“We have been doing these pink hair extensions for several years,” Michael Fields, MC Cosmetology program chair said. “It is always a popular service. As cosmetology instructors we strive to instill a sense of volunteerism in our students. When our students complete their training programs and earn licenses, volunteering and philanthropy are a vital part of giving back to the community that supports their business.”

Extensions are available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday throughout October. Appointments are also available every Monday and Wednesday. Call 432-685-6723 to schedule.