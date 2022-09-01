MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Alumni Association is teaming up with Texas Roadhouse for a scholarship fundraiser to kick off the new academic year.

The MC Alumni Association invites the community to visit Texas Roadhouse between 4 pm and 10 pm on September 6th and present a special flyer in order for the restaurant to donate 10 % of your bill to the MC General Scholarship fund.

In a recent news release, the newly formed MC Alumni Association Leadership Team says that the flyer is eligible for dinner and appetizer purchases.

“The Alumni Association Leadership Team held its first meeting just about two weeks ago,” said Erin Casey-Richardson, MC director of Scholarships.

Casey-Richardson went on to say,

“The MC General Scholarship fund is available to all MC students. With the cost of living having increased so dramatically over the past year, we awarded more scholarships than ever before for fall classes, so it’s time to replenish.”

In the news release, Casey-Richardson explained that people who plan on attending Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday evening must present either a hard copy or digital copy of the flyer in order for Texas Roadhouse to apply the 10 percent donation to the MC General Scholarship.

The fundraiser is good on dine-in or take-out orders between 4:00 and 10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.