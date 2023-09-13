MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Recognizing September as National Literacy Month, the City is inviting residents to donate books during Family Literacy Week at any Midland Fire Station.

According to a release by the City, the Mayor’s Book Drop will run from September 17 through the 23rd across the 11 Fire Stations throughout Midland. Donated books will be taken to local non-profits serving children and families.

The Fire Stations are located at the following addresses:

4501 Sinclair Ave. Midland, TX 79703

6600 Briarwood Ave. 79701

701 E. Florida Midland, TX 70701

1707 N. Lamesa Midland, TX 79701

5100 N. Big Spring Dr. Midland, TX 79705

2210 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701

301 Tradewinds Blvd. Midland, TX 79703

2507 Pliska Dr. Midland, TX 79706

3301 Haynes Ave. Midland, TX 79705

6005 N. Midland Dr. Midland, TX 79707

You can learn more about the literacy in Midland at the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Program website here.