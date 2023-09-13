MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Recognizing September as National Literacy Month, the City is inviting residents to donate books during Family Literacy Week at any Midland Fire Station.
According to a release by the City, the Mayor’s Book Drop will run from September 17 through the 23rd across the 11 Fire Stations throughout Midland. Donated books will be taken to local non-profits serving children and families.
The Fire Stations are located at the following addresses:
- 4501 Sinclair Ave. Midland, TX 79703
- 6600 Briarwood Ave. 79701
- 701 E. Florida Midland, TX 70701
- 1707 N. Lamesa Midland, TX 79701
- 5100 N. Big Spring Dr. Midland, TX 79705
- 2210 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701
- 301 Tradewinds Blvd. Midland, TX 79703
- 2507 Pliska Dr. Midland, TX 79706
- 3301 Haynes Ave. Midland, TX 79705
- 6005 N. Midland Dr. Midland, TX 79707
You can learn more about the literacy in Midland at the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Program website here.