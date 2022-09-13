MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Voters are just a few weeks away from casting their ballots in the Tall City and the race for Mayor is heating up. Today, we spoke with candidate Jerry Morales- the former mayor and proud businessman said running several successful businesses has given him some important insight, and he ready to help run his city once again.

“When you service people every day and people bringing in hard money earned money for a good meal, it’s no different from running the city,” Morales said.

If elected, Morales, who vacated the seat in 2019, said he had big plans.

“Infrastructure, of course, is always important. And, you know, I think one thing that we learned as a mayor and city council is, before we start tearing up roads and putting them back together, let’s look at everything. The city is one big district that we’re working on. And so, I look forward to representing and being a voice for all of Midland, Texas,” he said.

Other things on the agenda for Morales include affordable housing and improving the overall quality of life in the place he is proud to call home. You can follow his campaign here.

You’ll find Morales on the ballot alongside Lori Blong and Robert Allen Dickson when you head to the polls November 8. To ensure you are able to cast your vote, you’ll need to register by October 11.