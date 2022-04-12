MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a Facebook post from the City of Midland this morning, Mayor Patrick Payton declared the month of April as Fair Housing Month in honor of the Fair Housing Act.

The U.S Department of Justice Fair Housing Act passed in April of 1968 bans housing providers like landlords and real estate companies, banks and lenders, as well as homeowner insurance companies from making housing unavailable because of discrimination towards race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability.



The following organizations in the Basin are teaming up to ensure that fair housing is possible for all people through a number of special programs designed to educate the public about the right to equal housing opportunities:



-Permian Basin Board of Realtors

-Permian Basin Apartment Association

-Family Promise of Midland

-Midland Habitat for Humanity

-Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

-Midland Homeless Coalition

-Midland Affordable Housing Alliance

-Midland Housing Authority’s

-City of Midland’s Community Development Office