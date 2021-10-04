Mayor Joven honors Odessa teachers with special day

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- October 5th is World Teacher Day and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has officially declared the fifth as “Odessa Teacher Day”.

Joven has also encouraged everyone to wear light blue on Tuesday in honor of all teachers. Additionally, he has asked the community to take time and thank a teacher on their special day.

During last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Joven presented the proclamation to Ector County ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year, Cheryl Cunningham, and ECISD and Region 18 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Sarah Hawkins.

On Tuesday, TeachersCan.org, an organization working to elevate the teaching profession and honor the critical role teachers play in our communities, is kicking off its #TeachersCan campaign.

The organization has a special message for teachers, “They say those who can’t, teach. And they could not be more wrong. This saying has haunted us for far too long. But not anymore. It’s time for us to take it back, turn it into a positive, and use it as something we can all rally around. It’s time to celebrate the importance of public-school teachers, and it’s time for us to own our impact.”



Courtesy: ECISD

Last year, through the combined efforts of DonorsChoose, #TeachersCan match donors, and individual donors across the state of Texas, the organization helped fund 2,637 classroom projects for more than 1,700 teachers in more than a thousand schools. If you would like to donate this year, you may do so here.