MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown suspect involved in stealing mattresses from Target.

On Wednesday, May 17th, an unknown male subject walked into the store, placing three Serta mattresses in a basket while he walked around the store, according to a Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

He then left the store, passing the final point of sale, failing to pay or offer to pay for the merchandise. The subject was wearing a black Oakley hat, black t-shirt, camo shorts, and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230517301. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.