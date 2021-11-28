Matthew McConaughey says he’s not going into politics right now, nixing Texas governor run

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey is not running for Texas governor, according to a video posted to his social media accounts Sunday night.

McConaughey released a three-minute video, saying he is choosing not to take the path of politics “at this moment.” McConaughey says he will instead support his organizations and foundations that help people succeed.

The candidate filing deadline is Dec. 13. For over a year, McConaughey has said in multiple interviews that he was considering something into politics.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey, 52, said a governorship isn’t something he’s taking lightly.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state?” McConaughey said. “Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision.”

Previous polling showed McConaughey would’ve had some support if he had decided to enter the governor race.

An April poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas Tyler, surveyed 1,126 registered adult voters — 30% Democrats, 37% Republicans and 33% unaffiliated — 45% of which said they’d support McConaughey over incumbent Greg Abbott.

You can watch McConaughey’s full video below.