Mass vaccination efforts returning to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Odessa, the University of Texas Permian Basin, and the Ector County Health Department have announced a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic is set to begin September 21 and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday in the parking lot of the UTPB soccer complex.

Drivers are asked not to line up on the Highway 191 frontage road. Please follow the traffic flow outlined in the map below.

First and second shots will be offered during the clinic. Additionally, third doses, or booster shots, will be available with a doctor’s note only.

The clinic team says it will be able to administer 500 vaccinations each day and will be using both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine. No appointment or pre-registration is needed, but patients are asked to bring their drivers’ license as well as their vaccination card if they have already received a prior dose.