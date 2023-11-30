MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Criminal Mischief northeast of Stanton on November 30th, involving two John Deere tractors.

According to a post Sheriff Brad Ingram, an unknown individual(s) crashed a John Deere tractor into another John Deere tractor, causing a currently unknown amount of damage. The suspect(s) then broke the windows of one of the tractors “with a heavy object.”

Sheriff Ingram says the Sheriff’s Office has a suspect and was able to recover blood evidence on one of the tractors, adding that DNA evidence will help to solve the case eventually.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call 432-765-3336.