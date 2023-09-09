MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Destinee Johnson, previously arrested for Failure to Identify and Possession of a Controlled Substance, attempted to escape from Martin County authorities Thursday.

According to a post by the Martin County Sheriff, Brad Ingram, on Thursday, September 7th, Johnson assaulted a correctional officer by striking the correctional officer in the head with a toilet brush. Johnson then ran toward a locked door that leads out of the jail area and into the Administration area. Unable to get through the door, Johnson was quickly apprehended by jail staff.

She was then charged with charges of Attempted Escape Causing Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony, in addition to her previous charges.

Johnson remains in custody with the two felony and one misdemeanor charges.

Ingram says no one was seriously injured and the incident was resolved quickly.