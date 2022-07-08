Expo will showcase dozens of local products

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store.

This annual event is an opportunity for Market Street guests across Texas to sample and become familiar with all of the incredible products that are created right in their own backyard.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see just how many products on the shelf are ones made by their neighbors,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “So many great things come out of all the communities we serve. We know Texas products are special — that’s why we wanted to dedicate some extra time to highlight them.”

A few of the items that are included in the expo range from the deli to the market, to bakery and more. Some of the foods being sampled include Padrino’s Tamales, Eddy’s Smoked Sausage, Mom’s Strawberry Cake, Market Street Country Style Cinnamon Rolls, Kiolbassa All Natural Beef Smoked Sausage and more.

The United Family encourages guests throughout Texas to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats for everyone to sample.