

Mariachi Sol de Mexico is traveling across Texas to bring holiday cheer and on Wednesday, December 14 the group will perform in the basin.

The founder of the group Jose Hernandez said they are no strangers to the area. The Latin-Grammy nominee performed in Midland about three to four years ago and they’re back for its ‘Merry-Achi’ Christmas concert at the Wagner Noel for all to enjoy.

“We call it the ‘Merry-Achi’ Christmas because it’s not only for Latino audiences,” said Hernandez. “I mean we have a lot of people that are not Latinos that go to this show because in this show we play all the Christmas classics that are played by Mariachi Sol de Mexico.”

For some, it will be an experience filled with joy, holiday spirit and a deep-rooted tradition.

Hernandez said he founded Mariachi Sol de Mexico in 1981 and from there it was one performance after another. The group even recorded with Selena.

“In 1986 to 1988 we recorded canciones (songs) with Linda Ronstadt together with two other mariachi groups,” he said.

Hernandez said they became the first mariachi as a soloist to be nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2001.

“We were the first ones that broke that glass sealing [and] it made us feel you know amazing since then; mariachi’s have been nominated many times … I think we have been nominated eight times,” said Hernandez.

He said this year, Mariachi Sol de Mexico was nominated for a Latin Grammy for its 40th anniversary album called Embajadores del Mariachi.

Now, Hernandez said he hopes that the group will continue where they left off and project joy to the audience.

“It’s always fun and exciting to interpret the music of Mexico … mariachi music for us is full of passion,” he said. “So, celebrating the Christmas season with mariachi music and friends in Midland, Texas is exiting.”

The show will consist of holiday favorites performed by Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Wagner Noel in Midland on Wednesday, December 14.

Tickets are still available.