ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Marfa man pleaded guilty in federal court in Alpine today to Possession of Child Pornography and Transportation of Child Pornography, Aiding and Abetting.

According to the affidavit in a criminal complaint, which was filed in May, 36-year-old Patricio Javier Serrano, a youth softball coach from Marfa, was in possession of multiple photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse material stored on his cell phone and in his phone’s web browser.

He faces no less than five and up to 20 years in prison for the transportation charge, and up to 20 years in prison for the possession charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

As is the case with all federal arrests, a mugshot for Serrano was not available.