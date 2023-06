MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by the City of Marfa, the pool will be closing due to staffing issues from July 1st until July 4th.

The pool is planned to reopen on Wednesday, July 5th at 9am with the following schedule:

Monday through Friday

9am to 10am Water Aerobics (self-led, no instructor)

10am – 11am Lap Swim

11am – 12pm & 1pm – 5pm Open Swim

Saturday