MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Marfa Police Department, there were several severe bee attacks around the 400 block of E. Texas.

According to Pennsylvania State University, bees forage for nectar and pollen when outside temperatures are 61°F and it’s not raining. Making early spring in a dry West Texas perfect climate for more bees to be out and about.

This coincides with when people start going outside more as temperatures rise, leading to more encounters.

The USDA suggests the following for aggressive bee attacks:

Run away quickly, pulling up your shirt over your head to help keep bees away from the sensitive areas around your eyes, nose, and ears.

Do not swat at bees or flail your arms. Bees are aggravated by movement. Crushed bees emit a smell that attract more bees.

Continue to run indoors, running in dark or shady spots may help confuse the bees. Bees will wait for you to come up if you jump in water.

Once away from the bees, remove the stingers. Venom will continue to enter the wound for a short time after the sting. Scrape the stinger out sideways as squeezing it will cause more venom to enter the wound.

Call 911 to report serious stinging attacks. Do not attempt to rescue others from bees yourself.

For more information, please visit the USDA’s website or Penn State’s website.