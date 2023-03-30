MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Marfa Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 13-year-old Kenai Button.

Kenai was last seen at about 3-3:30pm walking east of his residence, located at the 100 block of W. 3rd Street in Marfa, Texas. He was last seen in a red shirt, green shorts, and knee-high white socks.

The Marfa Police Department does not believe he is in immediate danger.

If anyone has any information about Kenai’s whereabouts or if anyone sees him, please contact the Marfa Police Department at 432-729-1841 or contact 911.