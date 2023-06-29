MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy’s senior starting quarterback, Marcos Davila, has been named to 247 Sports’ top ten quarterbacks amongst high school athletes.

The 6-3, 230 pound, four-star recruit and future boilermaker as a Purdue commit, is now ranked number 10 amongst QB’s for the class of 2024.

He is also ranked as the 32nd overall prospect in the state and 179th overall nationally.

Davila finished his junior season as a Rebel with 3,051 yards and 36 touchdowns, and was named to 1st team all-district.

Davila also lead the Rebels to a 7-5 season record in 2022 and second in district.