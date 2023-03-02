ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- High winds have wreaked havoc across the Basin today, causing quite a bit of damage and impacting traffic as well.

Early Thursday morning, high winds were credited with causing a semi-truck on Interstate 20 to overturn. Drivers in the area said traffic was stalled for miles between E Loop 338 in Odessa and exit 126 in Midland.

A power pole was knocked down Thursday afternoon, leaving behind hanging power lines near Grant Avenue and the north I-20 service road. In the same area, billboards were torn and left blowing in the wind. Additionally, drivers reported having to dodge blowing trash cans and even basketball goals that were displaced by gusting winds.

Around 3:30 p.m. on E Loop 338 and 56th Street, the Odessa Police Department responded after a car was impaled by a light pole. Drivers said the wind was to blame for that as well. It is unclear if anyone was injured in that crash, but we have reached out to OPD for more information.

Drivers in Fort Stockton, Rankin, McCamey, and Crane all reported brown-out conditions as a wall of blowing dirt moved into the area. The National Weather Service reported that visibility was reduced to near zero in some locations. Anyone caught in a dust storm is encouraged to pull off the road, turn on your lights, and keep your food of the brake.