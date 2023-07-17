MARATHON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Tucked away in the tiny West Texas town of Marathon sits a small building adorned with pink flags- it may not seem like a big deal, but this family-owned shaved ice business is helping cool the community this summer, while also teaching their young children all about running a business.

Imelda and Gonzolo Hernandez opened Unicorn Icy Treats with two goals in mind: bringing the small community together and instilling their children with a sense of responsibility.

“Marathon is a small town and we just wanted to do something for the community that’s a little bit different. We’re in a secluded area so we don’t have many options, there aren’t many things to do in town or for kids to enjoy,” said Imelda.Unicorn Icy Treats opened on April Fool’s Day, and the community has shown nothing but support ever since, the family said.

“They asked us, ‘Are y’all doing an April Fool’s Day joke?’ We told them, ‘No, this is real’, and the support the community has given us has just been great,” Imelda said.

Located at 107 SW 5th Street, owners Imelda and Gonzolo open shop just two days a week- every Saturday and Sunday.

“We have full-time jobs, so we are only open on weekends. Our customers look forward to us each weekend and we stay really busy,” Imelda said. “It’s a great time to get a treat and chat with the locals and catch up. Sometimes life gets busy so it’s great to just get to visit with everybody over the weekend.”

For Gonzolo, the time spent running the business as a family is important.

“We have our day jobs, so we are apart from each other with school and everything else going on, so on the weekend, we look forward to spending time with the family,” he said.

Imelda and Gonzolo said one thing about the business has become clear- their daughter Ellie, is the boss. She’s the reason the couple opened the business in the first place.

“She goes to the store with us when we go buy supplies and…she’s just the boss. We did this for her…to teach the children about business, money, responsibility, and how to treat customers with respect,” Imelda and Gonzolo said.

Ellie makes a great poster girl for the business and is often featured on the shop’s Facebook page inviting people out for a tasty treat.

“I like all the different flavors and I get to try one every time,” Ellie said. Her favorite flavor? Cherry.

Imelda and Gonzolo said their dream of small business ownership was made possible with help from the Small Business Development Center in Alpine. The non-profit group helps entrepreneurs open a business from the ground up.

“They helped us in the beginning and along the way. We got the guidance we need from them, and it was all free of charge. We are very thankful for them,” Imelda said.

The SBDC of Alpine can help with startup planning, acquiring permits and licenses, filing quarterly taxes, payroll, and beyond. You can learn more about the organization here.

As for the Hernandez family, they said everyone is welcome in Marathon and touted the historic Gage Hotel, the Gage Gardens, art galleries, and of course, the shaved ice, as a few of the attractions worth checking out during your visit. They said if you visit their store and mention this news story, they will be happy to treat you to a snow cone on the house.