(KMID/KPEJ)- Game one of the World Series will take place Friday evening in Arlington between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks; according to the betting market, the Rangers have opened as the heavy favorites to win it all at -170 while the Diamondbacks’ odds opened at +140. Pre-season odds of a Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series were +175000, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

The Rangers won the American League Championship Series over the Astros in seven games on October 23 while the Diamondbacks secured their spot by beating the Phillies in game 7 on October 24. The Rangers met the Diamondbacks four times during the regular season, where Arizona won three of those four games.

The map below, based on geotagged X (Twitter) data from more than 100,000 tweets in the last four days, tracked official fan hashtags in every state; #GoAndTakeIt for the Rangers, and #EmbraceTheChaos for the Diamondbacks, showed the majority of states pulling for the Texas Rangers. A data analyst said the Rangers support is most likely based on a few reasons: the Rangers have never won a World Series, and they just eliminated the Astros, who are “arguably the most hated team in baseball”. The Rangers haven’t played in a World Series since 2011.

Most of the western U.S. is pulling for the Diamondbacks, except California and Colorado, home to division rivals the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, and Rockies. In addition, some southeastern states are also rooting for the Diamondbacks, likely because Braves fans are happy that rival Phillies were eliminated by Arizona.

Here’s the state breakdown:

Rangers – 32

Diamondbacks – 18

The map was put together by betonline using trends software with direct access to geotagged social media data.

You can watch the series beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST tonight on Fox 24. Here’s a look at dates and times for all games:

Game 1, Friday, October 27, at Arlington, 7:03 p.m.

Game 2, Saturday, October 28, at Arlington, 7:03 p.m.

Game 3, Monday, October 30, at Phoenix, 7:03 p.m.

Game 4, Tuesday, October 31, at Phoenix, 7:03 p.m.

Game 5, Wednesday, November 1, at Phoenix, 7:03 p.m.

Game 6, Friday, November 3, at Arlington, 7:03 p.m.

Game 7, Saturday, November 4, at Arlington, 7:03 p.m.