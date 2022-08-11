ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault following a deadly crash in 2018 is back behind bars after authorities said he failed to show up in court. Michael Villarreal, 36, of Pasadena, was re-arrested Tuesday.

Villarreal was due in court in early July after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond alleging he violated the terms of his release from jail in December of 2018- court records showed Villarreal was reportedly arrested in Harris County for drunk driving- and was released on the condition that he would not drink until his case in Ector County had concluded.

Villarreal was indicted in January of 2019 for the September 16, 2018, death of Suzana Castillo, 57, after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said the car she was riding in, a Nissan Quest, was hit head on about eight miles north of Odessa on SH 385. Investigators said Villareal, who was driving a Dodge Ram, crossed the center median and crashed into the southbound Quest. The driver of the Quest, identified as Federico Castillo, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.

Blood tests revealed Villarreal had a blood alcohol level of 0.26- in Texas, anything over 0.08 is illegal. He was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his Dodge truck rolled and burned- wasn’t charged in connection with the crash until October.

Initially released on a combined $90,000 bond, Villareal’s bond was raised to a combined $300,000 this week. Villarreal remained jailed in Ector County as of Thursday afternoon.