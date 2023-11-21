MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Manor Park was busy on Tuesday, as Thanksgiving meals were being handed out to staff members.

This was all because of a donation made by ConocoPhillips as a thanks for staff members’ service, working hard to serve elderly folks in the community.

“We’re extremely blessed to be able to provide this meal, thanks to the donation from ConocoPhillips,” said the Director of Fund Development at Manor Park, Amanda Ellis. “And our staff just looks forward to it every year, they count on it. It helps them with their expenses during the holiday times to have this meal for their family without having to go and purchase those items. As we know, inflation has affected all of us – this is a great way for them to feel appreciated.”

This marks the fourth year Manor Park has donated meals to it’s staff.