MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, five educators from Midland Christian School were taken into custody after police say they failed to report and attempted to conceal the sexual assault of a ninth-grade student who said he was assaulted with a baseball bat after baseball practice. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Head Baseball Coach Barry Russell have all be charged with one count of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal. They have all been released on a $5,000 bond.

On these heels these arrests, the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center is urging the community to always report suspected child abuse. Texas law requires anyone who suspects that a child or other vulnerable individual is being abused or neglected to report such incidents.

Teachers, administrators, and Midland Rape Crisis and other school employees are classified as professional reporters by the State of Texas. Healthcare workers are also considered mandator reporters. This designation requires that they report suspected abuse within 48 hours.

The Texas Family Code Section 261.lOl(a) states “A person having cause to believe that a child’s physical or mental health or welfare has been adversely affected by abuse or neglect by any person shall immediately make a report.” Abuse or neglect can be reported at (800) 252-5400 or online. Your report is confidential and is immune from civil or criminal liability as long as it is made in good faith and without malice.

The law makes it clear that teachers and school employees are not required to first report suspicion to another peer, colleague, or supervisor. Law also states that the duty cannot be passed on to another person.

Signs of abuse or neglect may include:

Unexplained injuries

Changes in behavior

Fear of certain places or people

Changes in eating habits

Changes in sleep patterns

Changes in school performance and attendance

Lack of personal care or hygiene

Risk-taking behaviors

Inappropriate sexual behaviors

The Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center says, “Reporting child abuse in the state of Texas is everyone’s responsibility and should not be taken lightly. It is important for us as a community to provide a safe place for child victims to disclose abuse, whether that abuse takes place in the home, at school, or elsewhere. If you see something or suspect abuse, report it.”