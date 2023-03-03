ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they fired two shots into another woman’s car. Timothy Stewart, 33, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Kailinn Williams, 29, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on February 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 700 block of E 21st Street in reference to a shots fired call after a woman called 911 and said two people in a red Mercedes shot at her vehicle. The woman said she was following the Mercedes and officers found both vehicles a short time later in the 700 block of Lettie Lee.

Investigators then conducted a high-risk traffic stop and identified the alleged shooters as Stewart and Williams. A search of the vehicle led officers to a Taurus G2C holding six 9mm rounds. Meanwhile, investigators at the location where the shooting occurred said they recovered shell casings matching the bullets found in the gun.

Officers spoke with the woman who called 911 and found two bullet holes in the trunk of her Nissan Altima. The victim told investigators that Stewart, her boyfriend, had arrived home with Williams and an argument ensued leading Williams to pull a gun from her purse. The woman said Williams pointed the gun at her and her two friends which led the trio to seek shelter in her vehicle. At that point, the victim said Stewart grabbed the gun from Williams and shot two rounds into her vehicle.

Investigators said Stewart, a convicted felon, was not supposed to be around guns. He was allegedly uncooperative with the police and refused to give a statement. Williams, however, told investigators that she brought Stewart home from a bar because he was drunk and said she pulled her gun because Stewart’s girlfriend and her two friends wanted to fight her for being around Stewart.

Both Stewart and Williams were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing. Williams was later released on a combined $75,000 bond. Stewart remained in custody as of Friday on a combined $130,000 bond and a US Marshal hold.