Man, woman assault Sonic employees; OPD asking for help to identify

News
Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help to identify a man and woman accused of assault. 

Around 2:05 p.m. on July 18, OPD responded to Sonic Drive-In at 2636 North JBS Parkway after receiving a call about a person with a gun. 

Investigators say an unknown man and woman assaulted two employees. The man threatened the employees with a rifle. 

Both suspects drove away in a while Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived. 

Anyone who recognizes the people or vehicle pictured above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss