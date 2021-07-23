Man, woman assault Sonic employees; OPD asking for help to identify

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help to identify a man and woman accused of assault.

Around 2:05 p.m. on July 18, OPD responded to Sonic Drive-In at 2636 North JBS Parkway after receiving a call about a person with a gun.

Investigators say an unknown man and woman assaulted two employees. The man threatened the employees with a rifle.

Both suspects drove away in a while Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the people or vehicle pictured above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.