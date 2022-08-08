ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role in the fight.

According to an affidavit, around 1:44 a.m. on August 6, a Corporal with the Odessa Police Department was working security in an off-duty capacity at Dooley’s on JBS Parkway when he was notified of a fight. When he went to investigate, Riley ran towards him and stated he had been hit in the back of the head with a glass bottle. The off-duty Corporal said Riley’s head and neck were covered in shards of glass and he was wet from the liquid that spilled when the glass shattered.

Riley reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech- and witnesses said he had been the instigator in the fight. They said he was arguing with Curry and her husband and that things escalated when Riley started “swinging” at the couple.

Because Riley was intoxicated and trying to start a fight, he was arrested along with Curry. Riley was later released on a $312 bond while Curry was released on a $30,000 bond. A mugshot for Riley was not immediately available.