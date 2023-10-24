ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has released more information about a situation that led to a lockdown at Sam Houston Elementary earlier this afternoon.

Originally, district leaders thought that an unknown person had entered the office; however, ECISD later learned that information was correct, and the man never entered the school. Instead, an ECISD spokesperson said a man banged on the windows and tried to enter the back door of the school.

The district said the man involved was a 20-year-old with special needs who was dressed in tactical gear for Halloween. He was simply waling in the neighborhood when he came upon the campus.

The lockdown was lifted within 30 minutes and students were dismissed.

“We want to thank the staff and the students for their response to the situation; our ECISD police for immediately being on scene and securing the campus; and the parents for their calm during a scary situation, and their support as it came to an end and school was dismissed,” the district said in a statement.