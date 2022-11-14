ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man with multiple theft convictions on his record was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing again. Tony Hudson, 53, has been charged with felony Theft.

According to court records, on November 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to United Supermarket on E 8th Street to investigate a shoplifting suspect. Officers said a man, later identified as Hudson, was caught on camera stuffing two hoodie style jackets and four containers of Tide Pods. Hudson then tried to exit the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at more than $150, but was stopped by employees.

Investigators then discovered Hudson has been convicted of theft at least 17 times; most recently, he was convicted of theft in Ector County in February. Hudson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $5,000.