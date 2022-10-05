ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, 2021, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of E 37th Street when the vehicle drove through a garage door, hitting a police vehicle and grazing an officer. Officers at the scene fired their weapons at the suspect, identified as Franco, who drove away.

OPD said Franco made it to the intersection of East 42nd Street and Andrews Highway where he crashed into another officer’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later found in north Odessa and Franco was taken into custody two days later.

Gallivan said Franco’s sentence in this case was enhanced because he had previously been convicted of four other felonies.