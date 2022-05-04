MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive is behind bars after a Crime Stoppers tip that led to a high-speed chase. David Bonilla, 32, was wanted out of Midland after he was indicted by a grand jury for sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13.

Bonilla was captured Wednesday after a tipster spotted him driving a stolen sedan. Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop Bonilla on FM 1788, just north of Interstate 20. Bonilla initially slowed down, let a passenger out on the side of the road, and then continued driving. After a short chase, Bonilla reportedly crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence in Ector County near Loop 338.

Bonilla is being held on a $100,000 bond.