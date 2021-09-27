Man wanted by ECSO for sexual assault of a child arrested by border agents

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for the sexual assault of an Ector County child has been arrested near El Paso.

Siobhan Jahziel Mata Castillo, 33, was taken into custody by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on September 20 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Castillo is a member of the band La Zenda Nortena.

According to ECSO, on September 11, investigators were called to the 100 block of N Knox in reference to the assault. During the investigation, a juvenile victim was given a forensic interview. During the interview, the victim identified the suspect as Castillo which gave authorities probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.