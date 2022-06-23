MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he vandalized a vehicle in a “jealous” outburst. 26-year-old Michael James Garza has been charged with criminal mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 18, a man filed a report with the Midland Police Department saying his truck had been vandalized by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim stated Garza used a metal bar and left multiple dents in the driver’s side door, front fender, and side mirror. In all, Garza reportedly caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

Garza’s former girlfriend, and several other witnesses, caught the whole thing on camera. The girlfriend said Garza came to the home to pick up his children and the two men began to argue. She said things escalated when Garza began damaging the truck.

Initially, Garza reportedly offered to pay for the damage if the victim agreed not to press charges, but he later withdrew the offer to pay for the repairs. In a text message, Garza said, “I was trying to protect myself and my kids.”

Detectives requested an arrest warrant and Garza was eventually taken into custody. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.