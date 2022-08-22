ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after police said he stole from his ex-girlfriend and then used the stolen technology to stalk her and her children. Michael Cornett, 38, has been charged with Stalking and Theft.

According to an affidavit, on August 8, a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to file a report- she said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Cornett, had been sending her unwanted messages following their break-up. She said in the massages he would threaten to destroy the rest of her property that she had not taken with her from his home when she moved out. The woman said Cornett was also repeatedly calling her cell phone as well as her work phone from multiple numbers.

The woman also said her Apple watch had gone missing and that she suspected Cornett had stolen it when he helped her move into a new apartment. She said she had gotten multiple notifications from her phone since the watch disappeared; the messages stated that the watch was nearby. The iWatch was later detected outside her home late at night on August 10. Then on August 11, the watch was detected near her children’s school as well as close to a field where her son was practicing baseball. The woman said the watch was also detected at Cornett’s home and a nearby CVS.

Investigators then visited the CVS and reviewed security video from that day- Cornett was seen entering and exiting the store, which was consistent with the victim’s claim that he had possession of her watch.

A warrant was then issued, and Cornett was taken into custody on a charge of Stalking on August 16 and was released the same day on a $10,000 bond. He was arrested again on August 22 in connection with the theft of the victim’s watch- he was again released the same day on a $500 bond.