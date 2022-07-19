MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he attacked his daughter and then threatened an officer who showed up to help. Toby James Evans, 49, has been charged with Retaliation, Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on July 17, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home in the 6700 block of Brand Lane to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with Evans’ daughter who said her father had been drinking “excessively” while celebrating a friend’s wedding. The woman said Evans began making rude remarks about her husband and that when she confronted him about what he said, things got physical.

The victim said her dad pushed her into a chair and then threw a bag of Cheetos at her while they were celebrating in the backyard. He then went inside the house and later smashed the front windshield of his daughter’s car. The woman said when she heard a loud noise coming from the front of the house, she went and confronted her dad again. At that point, Evans reportedly punched his daughter in the face.

Several witnesses at the party confirmed the victim’s statements and while officers were investigating, Evans reportedly threatened to have one of the officers killed. Evans was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $7,381.