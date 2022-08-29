ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself during a heated argument. Timothy Britt Jr., 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 7500 block of Horton Ranch Road after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, identified as Britt, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her before turning the gun on himself. At the scene, officers spoke with Britt who exited the home with his hands in the air- Britt reportedly said he and his ex were arguing when he grabbed the gun out of anger, but he said he never pointed the gun in her direction.

Britt’s ex-girlfriend said that during an argument, Britt grabbed his gun and said he was going to kill them both. She showed an investigator a text sent by Britt just minutes before police arrived that said, “You better deny it.”

Britt was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $40,000 bond.