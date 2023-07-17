ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members with a sledgehammer, and then used the tool to damage a vehicle. Oscar Pantoja, 29, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Injury to an Elderly Person, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 14, officers were called to a home on Ada to investigate a disturbance after two men called 911 and said their uncle, identified as Pantoja, was chasing them and threatening to kill them. At the scene, investigators met with the victims who said they arrived at the home to help their grandmother move out; they said the woman wanted to move because she’d recently been assaulted by the same suspect.

The men said when Pantoja realized they were moving the woman’s things, he became angry and started chasing them with a weapon. He also reportedly used the sledgehammer to cause about $3,500 worth of damage to one of the victim’s vehicles, the report stated.

Inside the home, investigators found Pantoja and said he actively resisted them because he didn’t want to go to jail. He was eventually taken into custody and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $64,000.