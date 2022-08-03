MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes store in the 4300 block of Andrews Highway to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with the victim who said she and her child’s father, identified as Springer, had gotten into an argument after a male friend drove her to the store.

She said she was inside the store when Springer walked up behind her, knocked her phone from her hands, and held a gun to her head. She said Springer threatened to kill her before leaving the store. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges but did request an emergency protective order.

Springer’s mother, a clerk at the store, said she witnessed the entire incident and said she saw Springer threaten the woman with a gun.

Additional officers later saw Springer walking near the store and tried to stop him. The officers said Springer saw them and took off running. He was later found at an apartment building where he reportedly admitted to arguing with his ex but denied having a gun.

Springer was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $61,000.