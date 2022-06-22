MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man said he was threatened in his own home by a man wielding a hammer. The homeowner said Otis Shepherd came to his house on June 20, trying to sell something, and when he asked Shepherd to leave, things got heated.

The whole thing was caught on camera, and Shepherd, 48, is now behind bars. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on Monday night, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the neighborhood after witnesses called 911. There, officers found Shepherd, and after viewing the doorbell camera video, they placed Shepherd in handcuffs.

Officers stated Shepherd was seen on camera walking around the man’s house, striking the ground and some brick with the hammer, as he shouted obscenities at the victim.

The homeowner, Bill Bentley, said he is disabled and has lived alone in Midland for nearly 60 years, and he’s never been fearful in his own neighborhood, until now.

“I do honestly feel, had I not been sitting here, had the door been unlocked, he’d have come in the house. I will not be a prisoner in my own home, I will not fear living in my home,” Bentley said.

Now friends and neighbors have rallied around Bentley to offer help and support. And Bentley said he is now working to add even more security measures to his home.

“All in all, with my labor, I’m out probably somewhere between eight and ten thousand dollars, for alarm systems and cameras, lights, doorbells, motion detectors, proximity detectors, everything to protect my safety,” Bentley said.

Shepherd was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000. A mugshot for Shepherd was not immediately available.