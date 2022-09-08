MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he stabbed a friend during an argument late last month. Adolfo Romo Mora, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on august 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Terrell Street after a woman called 911 and stated that a man assaulted her with a beer can and a knife. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she and some friends, including Mora, had been “partying” together when things escalated.

The woman said Mora got “angry out of nowhere” and threw a beer can at her face. She said Mora then walked away and returned carrying a butcher knife. The woman said Mora stated he was going to kill her and then swung the knife, stabbing her elbow. Mora then reportedly ran from the scene.

Investigators then began searching for Mora who hid from police when they approached- was found after a 35-minute search, investigators said. In an interview with investigators, Mora denied pulling a knife, but did state that the argument started after his friends gave him some cocaine he “did not like”. Mora was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a combined $21,000 bond.